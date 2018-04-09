Report: Austrian Holocaust denier Gerd Honsik dead at 76

FILE - In this April 20, 2009 file photo, Austrian Gerd Honsik sits in the court room in Vienna's main court in Vienna, Austria. Gerd Honsik, an Austrian author who was considered a leading ideologue in Europe's neo-Nazi movement, has died at 76. The Austria Press Agency reports Honsik died Saturday, April 7, 2018 at his home in Hungary. APA cited "multiple independent sources" in its report Monday. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo