Gulf feud hits new low with proposal to make Qatar an island

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2011 photo, a traditional dhow floats in the Corniche Bay of Doha, Qatar. Saudi media reported Monday, April 9, 2018, a proposal to dig a maritime canal along the kingdom's closed border with Qatar, turning the peninsula-nation into an island and further isolating it. Saudi Arabia's state-linked Sabq and al-Riyadh newspapers carried nearly identical reports on Monday saying that the so-called Salwa Marine Canal project would be funded by Saudi and Emirati investors and carried out by Egyptian developers. Saurabh Das, File AP Photo