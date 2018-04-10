Hungary's Viktor Orban to make 'significant changes' in govt

Hungarian Prime Minister and Chairman of Fidesz Party Viktor Orban, right, and Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Christian Democratic Party Zsolt Semjen celebrate the win of Fidesz and the Christian Democrats at the election night watch event after the general elections in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 8, 2018. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban said his "decisive" re-election victory and the super majority in parliament his right-wing populist party appeared to have won Sunday were "an opportunity to defend Hungary." MTI via AP Zoltan Mathe