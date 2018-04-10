Minister: Morocco could improve rights in Western Sahara

Morocco's Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani delivers a speech as political parties from across the spectrum met in Laayoune, Western Sahara's largest city, to condemn the latest actions of the Polisario Front, a movement seeking independence for mineral-rich Western Sahara, Monday, April 9, 2018. Morocco annexed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, in 1975 and fought the Polisario Front. Abdeljalil Bounhar AP Photo