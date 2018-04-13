Egypt rejects reports blaming it for Nile dam talks failure

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 29, 2015 file photo, a pleasure boat carrying tourists and locals sails in the Nile River at sunset in Aswan, Egypt. Egypt has criticized reports blaming it for the failure of a recent round of talks with Ethiopia and Sudan to reach an agreement over Ethiopia’s massive dam on the Blue Nile River, a tributary of the Nile River. Thursday’s statement by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says Egypt participated in last week’s meeting in Khartoum “with a positive spirit and a serious desire to reach an agreement.”. Mosa'ab Elshamy, File AP Photo