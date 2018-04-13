More leaders join Trump in dropping out of Americas Summit

In this handout photo provided by the Peruvian government, Peru's President Martin Vizcarra, left, talks with Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno, at the Palace of Pizarro also known as Government Palace, in Lima Peru, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Moreno has returned home early from the regional summit amid unconfirmed reports that three press workers kidnapped along the increasingly conflictive border with Colombia have been slain. Peruvian Government via AP Andres Valle