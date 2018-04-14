Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, center, smiles with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos, left, and Bolivia's President Evo Morales during the official photo at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.
The Latest: Canada's Trudeau endorses Syria strike

The Associated Press

April 14, 2018 11:22 AM

LIMA, Peru

The Latest on the Summit of the Americas meeting in Peru (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has endorsed the U.S.-led military strike against Syria's government.

He says "Canada stands with our friends in this necessary response and we condemn in strongest possible terms" the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

He made the comments Saturday at the Summit of Americas taking place in Lima, Peru.

Trudeau said that Canada will work with others to investigate the use of chemical weapons on Syrian civilians and that "those responsible must be brought to justice."

