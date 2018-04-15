FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washington and Ankara, is set to begin Monday, April 15, 2018 in western Izmir province. Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from North Carolina, is facing 35 years in prison on the charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and “espionage.”
FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washington and Ankara, is set to begin Monday, April 15, 2018 in western Izmir province. Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from North Carolina, is facing 35 years in prison on the charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and “espionage.” DHA-Depo Photos via AP, File)
FILE - In this undated file photo, Andrew Brunson, an American pastor, stands in Izmir, Turkey. The trial of an American pastor imprisoned in Turkey, whose case is part of the quagmire of tense relations between Washington and Ankara, is set to begin Monday, April 15, 2018 in western Izmir province. Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from North Carolina, is facing 35 years in prison on the charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member” and “espionage.” DHA-Depo Photos via AP, File)

World

US pastor on trial for alleged terror ties, spying in Turkey

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY Associated Press

April 15, 2018 06:16 AM

ISTANBUL

An American pastor imprisoned in Turkey is going on trial in a case that has increased tensions between Washington and Ankara.

Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from North Carolina, is facing 35 years in prison on charges of "committing crimes on behalf of terror groups without being a member" and "espionage." He was arrested in December 2016 for alleged links to both an outlawed Kurdish insurgent group and the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric who Turkey blames for a failed military coup that year.

American officials have repeatedly requested that Brunson be released, with even President Donald Trump asking that Turkey "expeditiously" return the pastor. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has demanded that the U.S. first return cleric Fethullah Gulen.

  Comments  