Indian protesters seek end to sexual violence against women

Indian women shout slogans during a protest gathering organised by a non governmental organization to condemn violence against women in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Violent crimes against women have been on the rise in India despite tough laws enacted in 2013. Placard in Hindi reads, ''We will protest- We will demand accountability", center top and " Enough, we will now not tolerate violent men", bottom, right. Ashwini Bhatia AP Photo