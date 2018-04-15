Brazil's ex-leader still leads in polls after arrest

FILE - In this April 7, 2018 file photo, Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva waves to supporters from a window of the Metal Workers Union headquarters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, before he was later jailed for corruption on the same day. Imprisonment has not knocked the former president out of the lead in Brazil’s upcoming presidential race. He also leads in all proposed runoff combinations. Nelson Antoine, File AP Photo