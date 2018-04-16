Slovak interior minister resigns in slain reporter case

FILE- In this Friday, March 9, 2018, file picture a woman places a sticker on a poster with a photo of slain journalist Jan Kuciak during an anti-government rally in Bratislava, Slovakia. Tens of thousands of Slovaks have taken to the streets again on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in the continuing anti-government protests amid a political crisis triggered by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee with protesters demanding a thorough and independent investigation into the Feb. 21 shooting deaths and the dismissal of the national police chief, Tibor Gaspar, and Dusan Kovacik, a prosecutor who heads an special office dealing with corruption. Ronald Zak, File AP Photo