Canadian alleged serial killer facing 8th murder charge

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Toronto police Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga speaks to the media regarding an unidentified male believed to be connected to the Bruce McArthur case, during a press conference at the Toronto Police Headquarters in Toronto. Idsinga said Monday, April 16, 2018, that McArthur, a 66-year-old landscaper, is now facing an eighth murder charge. The Canadian Press via AP File Cole Burston