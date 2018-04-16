Brazil minister: Militia probably behind councilwoman murder

Backdropped by an image of councilwoman Marielle Franco projected on a wall, people gather in protest at the site where Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes were killed a month earlier, during a protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, April 14, 2018. Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to demand answers in the death of Franco, whose slaying is seen by her backers as a political assassination. Leo Correa AP Photo