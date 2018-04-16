Amnesty: Women, children linked to IS suffer abuses in Iraq

This photo released by Amnesty International on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 shows 33-year-old mother of six, Zahra, inside her tent in Salamiya camp for internally displaced people where she and her family have lived for 7 months. Originally from Shwra, south of Mosul, the family moved to Mosul three years ago after Zahra's husband joined ISIS, working with the group as a cook. He was killed by an airstrike in June 2017. Amnesty says its report details the predicament of thousands of female-led families left to fend for themselves in displaced camps after male family members were killed, arbitrarily arrested or forcibly disappeared. Amnesty International via AP Claire Thomas