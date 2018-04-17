A look at the old leadership of Cuba

FILE - In this July 26, 2009 file photo, Cuba's authorities, from right, President Raul Castro, Vice-President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura and Revolutionary Commander Ramiro Valdes attend a rally marking Cuba's Day of National Rebellion in Holguin, Cuba. Castro, Machado and Valdez are some of the main government figures in the Cuban establishment preparing to usher in new leadership in 2018. Javier Galeano, Pool, File AP Photo