Dissident rebels kidnap 2 more along Ecuador-Colombia border

Foreign Ministers, at the podium from left to right, Colombia's Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin, Colombia's Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas, Ecuador's Foreign Minister Fernanda Espinosa and Ecuador's Defense Minister Patricio Zambrano give a news conference after a meeting at the government palace in Quito, Ecuador, Monday, April 16, 2018. The meeting was called after a team of journalists was recently killed on their shared border. Dolores Ochoa AP Photo