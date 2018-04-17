US gains key witness in drug case against Colombian rebel

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2016 file photo, Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, rebel commander Jesus Santrich flashes a victory hand signal at the end of a press conference in Bogota, Colombia. An official with Colombia’s chief prosecutor’s office said Marlon Marin, the nephew of the former chief peace negotiator, was flown Monday, April 16, 2018, to New York after agreeing to testify against co-defendant Seuxis Hernandez, better known by his alias Jesus Santrich. Both were arrested last week on U.S. charges of conspiring to import 10 metric tons of cocaine into the U.S. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo