Turkey seeks to extend state of emergency for 7th time

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, accompanied by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, arrives to deliver a speech at his ruling Justice and Development AKP) Party weekly meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The ruling party will evaluate a call for early presidential and parliamentary elections, scheduled for 2019, made by the nationalist leader, Devlet Bahceli, who suggested Aug. 26, 2018 as a possible date, saying "there is no point in prolonging this any longer." Following a narrowly approved referendum last year, Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to a presidential system that consolidates most powers in the hands of the president.