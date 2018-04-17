Colleagues, relatives bury slain Salvadoran journalist

Demetrio Turcios, right, father of slain journalist Karla Turcios, addresses people attending Karla's funeral at the cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The 33-year-old journalist, who worked for the magazine El Economista, owned by the La Prensa Grafica, was kidnapped on Saturday from her home and her body was found hours later on a highway. Salvador Melendez AP Photo