Demetrio Turcios, right, father of slain journalist Karla Turcios, addresses people attending Karla's funeral at the cemetery in San Salvador, El Salvador, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The 33-year-old journalist, who worked for the magazine El Economista, owned by the La Prensa Grafica, was kidnapped on Saturday from her home and her body was found hours later on a highway. Salvador Melendez AP Photo
Colleagues, relatives bury slain Salvadoran journalist

The Associated Press

April 17, 2018 09:07 PM

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador

Colleagues and relatives have buried a magazine journalist killed over the weekend in El Salvador.

Karla Lisseth Turcios worked for El Economista, part of La Prensa Grafica media group in the gang-plagued Central American nation.

Journalists carried signs at the funeral Tuesday reading "Justice for Karla."

Her husband told police that he and their son left her resting at home around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When they returned, Turcios had disappeared and did not answer her cellphone or respond to messages.

The 33-year-old journalist's body was found hours later on a highway northeast of the Salvadoran capital, San Salvador.

Police say she had bags around her head and was strangled. Officials say there were no signs at the home to indicate she had been violently abducted.

