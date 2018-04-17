FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, Ri Sol Ju claps while walking with her husband, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Six years into his reign, Kim appears to be putting the spotlight on the women in his life. Over the past few months, Kim has increasingly shared the stage with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who became an instant celebrity as his envoy to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and his wife Ri Sol Ju, a former singer in her late 20s. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.
FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, Ri Sol Ju claps while walking with her husband, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Six years into his reign, Kim appears to be putting the spotlight on the women in his life. Over the past few months, Kim has increasingly shared the stage with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who became an instant celebrity as his envoy to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and his wife Ri Sol Ju, a former singer in her late 20s. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency
To soften image, Kim Jong Un turns spotlight to sister, wife

April 17, 2018 09:13 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be trying out a new tactic to boost the image of his authoritarian regime — he's putting the spotlight on the women in his life.

Over the past few months, Kim has increasingly shared the stage with his younger sister, who became an instant celebrity as his envoy to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and his wife, a former singer in her late 20s.

For sure, there is only one star of the show in North Korea, and that is Kim himself.

But the greater public role for Kim Yo Jong, his sister, and Ri Sol Ju, his wife, comes as Kim is embarking on a "charm offensive" — a series of summits and diplomatic moves that have significantly raised his international profile.

