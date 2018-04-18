Syrian troops, Palestinians look to drive IS from capital

In this picture taken on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, Khaled Abdul-Majid, a leader of Palestinian Resistance Factions Coalition speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Damascus, Syria. Syrian troops and pro-government Palestinian gunmen have been sending reinforcements and fortifying their positions around a refugee camp held by the Islamic State group south of the capital Damascus in preparations for an all-out offensive against the extremists if negotiations for their departure from the area fails. Hassan Ammar AP Photo