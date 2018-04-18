Cossacks on horseback enlisted to guard World Cup in Russia

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2014 file photo, Russian Cossack soldiers stand guard on a bridge at the ski resort Rosa Khutor in Krasnaya Polyana outside the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, where the snow and sliding sports venues for the 2014 Winter Olympics are located. Around 200 Cossacks will be drafted in to provide security at 2018 World Cup games in Russia to help security forces around the stadium and airport. Some will double as entertainers with displays of horseback stunt-riding. Gero Breloer, File AP Photo