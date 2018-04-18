Raul Castro leaving Cuban presidency, not power

FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the playing of national anthems during his welcome ceremony at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela. On April 19, 2018 Raul Castro will step down as president after a decade in office. The world should expect no immediate radical change from a single-party system dedicated to stability above all else. Raul Castro will remain first secretary of the Communist Party, described by the Cuban constitution as the country’s “highest guiding force.” Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo