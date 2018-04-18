Armenia protesters defy ex-president's move to premier seat

Opposition leader Nikol Pashinian, right, speaks to a police officer in front of a police line blocking the way to demonstrators protesting the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat in Yerevan, Armenia, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Supporters of opposition parties in Armenia have blocked government buildings and streets in the capital since Friday, but the demonstrations did not deter lawmakers from voting 77-17 to confirm ex-President Serzh Sargsyan as the new prime minister. Narek Aleksanyan, PAN Photo via AP)