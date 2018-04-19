In this photo provided by Labram Hkun Awng, Kachin civilians displaced by fighting between the Myanmar military and Kachin guerrillas take shelter in a jungle close to Tanai, northern Kachin state, Myanmar Thursday, April 19, 2018. Community leaders from the Christian ethnic Kachin community have called for urgent medical attention for about 2,000 civilians, including pregnant women and the elderly, trapped in the jungle where they fled to escape clashes between the Myanmar's army and the Kachin guerrillas in the country's north.
In this photo provided by Labram Hkun Awng, Kachin civilians displaced by fighting between the Myanmar military and Kachin guerrillas take shelter in a jungle close to Tanai, northern Kachin state, Myanmar Thursday, April 19, 2018. Community leaders from the Christian ethnic Kachin community have called for urgent medical attention for about 2,000 civilians, including pregnant women and the elderly, trapped in the jungle where they fled to escape clashes between the Myanmar's army and the Kachin guerrillas in the country's north. Labram Hkun Awng via AP Photo)

World

2,000 Kachin trapped by Myanmar fighting lack food, medicine

The Associated Press

April 19, 2018 01:49 AM

BANGKOK

Community leaders from the Christian ethnic Kachin community are calling for urgent medical attention for about 2,000 civilians, including pregnant women and the elderly, trapped in the jungle to which they fled to escape clashes between the Myanmar's army and the Kachin guerrillas in the country's north.

The current round of fighting in Kachin state's Tanai region began in early April when the government launched an offensive with shelling and airstrikes in response to threats by the rebel Kachin Independence Army to retake territory it had lost.

The Rev. Mung Dan, a Baptist community leader, said Wednesday the civilians trapped without medicine or sufficient food include five pregnant women, two women who just gave birth, 93 old people, and other villagers wounded by mortar shelling.

