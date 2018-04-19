The Latest: Media reports Syrian forces bomb IS-held zone

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows Russian soldiers and Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation of rebel fighters from the Army of Islam and their families from the town of Dumayr, northeast of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Syrian state media said Thursday that hundreds of rebel fighters in Dumayr, have handed in their weapons and started to leave the area under an evacuation deal moving them to opposition-held areas in the north, effectively surrendering their turf to government forces. SANA via AP)