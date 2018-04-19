Turkey's weak opposition scrambles to challenge Erdogan

FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 file photo, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer

265-mile) 'March for Justice' in Istanbul. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against strongman Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year.