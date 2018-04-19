FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 file photo, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer
FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 file photo, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer 265-mile) 'March for Justice' in Istanbul. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against strongman Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 file photo, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer 265-mile) 'March for Justice' in Istanbul. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against strongman Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year.

World

Turkey's weak opposition scrambles to challenge Erdogan

By SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

April 19, 2018 10:51 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to mount a meaningful challenge against strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections.

One party leader is in jail. Another doesn't have a candidate. A third might face eligibility issues for her party.

Erdogan set the presidential and parliamentary elections for June 24, in a move that will usher in a new system cementing the president's grip on power more than a year ahead of schedule. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system after a narrowly approved referendum last year, in the wake of a failed 2016 coup attempt.

The changes take effect with the next election, which had originally been set for November 2019.

  Comments  