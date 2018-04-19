Rebels in Syria's south brace for onslaught, fear wider war

In this Tuesday, April 17, 2018 frame grab from video, members of the Free Syrian Army police talk outside their base, in Busra al-Sham, southern Syria. Rebels in southern Syria who were once backed by the United States fear a new offensive by President Bashar Assad’s forces, one that risks igniting a wider conflict. A government push to the south could bring allied Iranian and Russian forces even closer to the increasingly tense frontier with Israel, and to U.S. forces based further to the east. Mounting unrest in the region could also provide an opening for Islamic State militants to regroup. AP Photo)