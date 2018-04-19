Cuba's new president Miguel Diaz-Canel, right, and former president Raul Castro, shake hands after Diaz-Canel was elected as the island nation's new president, at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Castro left the presidency after 12 years in office when the National Assembly approved Diaz-Canel's nomination as the candidate for the top government position.
April 19, 2018 03:28 PM

HAVANA

A look at Miguel Diaz-Canel, the new president of Cuba:

— Full name: Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez

— Early life: Born April 20, 1960, and raised in central Villa Clara Province. He graduated from the local university in 1982 with a degree in electrical engineering.

— Career: He joined the Young Communists' Union in 1987 and worked his way up through the Communist Party hierarchy starting with provincial positions. In 2009, he received his first national post when Raul Castro named him minister of higher education. He rose to vice president in 2012, then was first vice president in 2013. The National Assembly of People's Power announced his appointment to a five-year term president on Thursday.

— Family: Married to Liz Cuesta Pereza, his second wife. Two of his children have played in Polaroid, a well-known Cuban rock band.

