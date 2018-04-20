Volcano in southern Japan erupts for 1st time in 250 years

CORRECTS YEAR - In this April 19, 2018, photo, volcanic smoke billows from Mt. Io, foreground, part of the Kirishima mountain range on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu, taken over Ebino city, Miyazaki prefecture. The Meteorological Agency said Friday, April 20, 2018 that Mt. Io erupted for the first time since 1768, spewing smoke and ash high into the sky. The agency has expanded a no-go zone to the entire mountain from just around the volcano’s crater. At back is Shinmoedake volcano. Kyodo News via AP)