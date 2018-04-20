Case of Jewish boy taken by pope flares over doctored memoir

Amedeo Zafrati, working at the Synagogue's historical archive, points to the name of Edgardo Mortara as he shows baptism certificates in Rome, Friday, April 20, 2018. It’s an incident that has stained the Vatican for 160 years: a 6-year-old Jewish boy taken from his family by papal police and brought to Rome to be raised Catholic after church authorities learned his housekeeper had secretly had him baptized. Now the case has reared its head again, with new evidence that memoirs the boy wrote as an adult were altered to take the edge off his anti-Semitic views and enhance details favorable to the Catholic Church. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo