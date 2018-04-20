Turkish lawmakers approve early elections called by Erdogan

FILE - In this Sunday, May 17, 2015 file photo, a Turkish police officer uses binoculars to scan the area from a platform, backdropped by posters of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, left, and Turkey's current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, during a political rally of AKP, The Justice and Development Party in Istanbul. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against Turkey's strongman President Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare for snap elections, scheduled for June 24, 2018. Turkey is switching from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system that will concentrate increased powers in the hands of the president, following a narrowly approved referendum last year. Lefteris Pitarakis, file AP Photo