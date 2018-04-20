40,000 gather in Armenia to demand leader's resignation

Opposition demonstrators march to protest the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, April 20, 2018. Beginning last Friday, the protests are against former President Serzh Sargsyan's assumption of the prime minister's post, just as the government changed its structure to reduce the power of the president, and give more authority to the premier. Aram Kirakosyan, PAN Photo via AP)