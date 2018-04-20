Raul Castro acts like he's retiring though future unclear

Outgoing President Raul Castro raises his arms in celebration after Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected as the island nation's new president, at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, April 19, 2018. Castro passed Cuba's presidency to Diaz-Canel, putting the island's government in the hands of someone outside the Castro family for the first time in nearly six decades. He remains head of the powerful Communist Party that oversees political and social activities. Pool via AP Adalberto Roque