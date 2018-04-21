Armenia protests: 70 arrested, including 2 suspected bombers

Police detain an opposition demonstrator protesting the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, April 20, 2018. The protests, which began last Friday, are against former President Serzh Sargsyan's assumption of the prime minister's post. The move came as Armenia changed its government structure to reduce the power of the president and give more authority to the premier. Hrant Khachatryan, PAN Photo via AP)