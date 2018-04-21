Spain: March demands closer prisons for Basque militants

Several thousand protestors march in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao, northern Spain, Saturday, April 21, 2018, to demand that imprisoned members of the militant Basque group ETA be moved to prisons closer to their homes. Saturday's demonstration comes a day after ETA made an unprecedented apology for some of the more than 850 people it killed during a four-decade armed campaign for independence of the Basque region from Spain and France. Hundreds of members of ETA are kept in Spanish and French prisons, mostly outside the Basque region. Banner reads "Prisoners outside". Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo