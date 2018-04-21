Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, front left, escorts Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during his welcome ceremony at Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Maduro is in Cuba for a two-day visit.
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, front left, escorts Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during his welcome ceremony at Revolution Palace in Havana, Cuba, Saturday, April 21, 2018. Maduro is in Cuba for a two-day visit. Ramon Espinosa AP Photo
Cuba's Diaz-Canel receives Maduro in first act as president

The Associated Press

April 21, 2018 03:14 PM

HAVANA

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel has received his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in his first official act as the country's leader.

Maduro is the first president to visit Diaz-Canel since he was selected by outgoing President Raul Castro to lead the island's government earlier this week.

The Associated Press was told that Castro did not attend a welcome ceremony for the Venezuelan president at the Palace of the Revolution on Saturday.

Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores and Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta were both in attendance.

Venezuela, Cuba's key ally, in essence trades oil for Cuban doctors and technicians who work in public health in the South American country.

