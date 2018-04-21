Opposition leader predicts Turkish voters will oust Erdogan

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Turkey's main opposition party CDP) leader poses for The Associated Press, backdropped by the Sea of Marmara in Istanbul, Saturday, April 21, 2018, ahead of early presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, 2018, a year and a half ahead of the initially scheduled November 2019 date. Turkey's weak opposition is scrambling to try and mount a strong challenge against Turkey's strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with just nine weeks to prepare.