Merkel to Israel TV: Imperfect Iran deal better than no deal

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Merkel says an imperfect nuclear deal with Iran is preferable to no deal, and that her country will "watch very closely" to ensure it is being fulfilled. Merkel spoke to Israel TV's Channel 10 in an interview broadcast Sunday, April 22. Michael Sohn, File AP Photo