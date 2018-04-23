UK man convicted of hate crime for Nazi-salute dog video

Mark Meechan gestures as he leaves Airdrie Sheriff Court in Scotland where he appeared for sentencing after he was found guilty of an offence under the Communications Act for posting a video of a dog giving Nazi salutes, Monday April 23, 2018. Meechan said the stunt was meant as a joke, but he was convicted last month of posting “grossly offensive” material. On Monday a judge ordered Meechan to pay an 800 pound $1,200) fine.