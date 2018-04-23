Her vet feared cancer. But Maisy's real problem was stealing teddy bears

The prognosis looked grave for Maisy, an 8-year-old St. Bernard in West Yorkshire, England.
After owner Jane Dickinson brought her to the Paragon Veterinary Referrals clinic, a CT scan suggested Maisy had , according to The Telegraph. Surgeon Nick Blackburn fully expected to find cancer when he operated to remove Maisy's spleen. masses in her stomach and spleen
Instead, he discovered her stomach was full of soft chew toys — four teddy bears in all, reported The Telegraph.
"It's fair to say we were expecting to find," Blackburn told BBC News. "We all know certain dogs enjoy chewing things they shouldn't but managing to devour four full teddy bears is quite a feat." this was not something
Maisy has since made a full recovery and a histology report shows no signs of cancer, he told BBC News.
Dickinson told Metro that the teddy bears to Maisy. didn't even belong
"She will steal the chihuahuas’ toys and play with them but I’ve never seen her trying to chew them," Dickinson told the publication, referring to her family's other dogs. "I didn’t even recognize one of the toys — my brother also keeps chihuahuas and it turns out it belonged to his dog."
She told Metro that Maisy has "a new lease on life" after her surgery scare.
