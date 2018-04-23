A police officer takes pictures of the scene as emergency services close Yonge Street in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a crowd of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. The van apparently jumped a curb Monday in a busy intersection in Toronto and struck the pedestrians and fled the scene before it was found and the driver was taken into custody, Canadian police said.
The Latest: Canada official: Too soon for van crash motive

The Associated Press

April 23, 2018 04:28 PM

TORONTO

The latest on the van striking pedestrians in Toronto (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Canada's minister of public safety says it's too soon to say whether the crash of a van into pedestrians in Toronto is a case of international terrorism.

Ralph Goodale tells reporters that police are still investigating to determine what happened and why in Monday's incident in northern Toronto in which a van struck a crowd of pedestrians.

He declines to confirm reports of the number of injured or whether there are any fatalities. Other authorities have said at least seven people were injured and a photo appears to show at least one person dead.

Goodale says Canada has not changed its terrorism alert level and he has no information that would suggest a need to do so.

