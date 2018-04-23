North Korea's Kim meets Chinese envoy after deadly bus crash

In this Monday, April 23, 2018, photo provided Tuesday, April 24, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, meets China's ambassador to North Korea Li Jinjun, second from right, at the hospital where injured Chinese tourists are treated, in North Korea. A traffic accident in North Korea has killed 32 Chinese tourists and four North Koreans, Chinese officials said Monday. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency