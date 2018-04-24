French billionaire detained in Africa corruption probe

FILE - In this Oct.8, 2014 file photo, France's Vincent Bollore, head of the Bollore Group, sits in a customized Autolib electric car in Paris. French billionaire Vincent Bollore has been detained for questioning in an investigation into alleged corruption in lucrative port deals in Africa. French newspaper Le Monde says the investigation focuses on suspicions around port deals in 2010 in Lome, the capital of the West African nation of Togo, and Conakry in Guinea. Jacques Brinon, File AP Photo