Suffragist first woman to get statue outside UK Parliament

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after the unveiling a statue of Millicent Fawcett in Parliament Square, London, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. May has helped unveil a statue of women's rights campaigner Millicent Fawcett outside Britain's Parliament. Fawcett is the first woman to be commemorated there alongside 11 statues of men including Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill. Alastair Grant AP Photo