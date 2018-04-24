France's train standoff, through the eyes of striking worker

Train worker Jonathan Seigneur poses during a picket line, in Pantin, north of Paris, Monday, April 23, 2018. Seigneur fixes trains for a modest salary that he accepted in exchange for job security. And now he is on strike along with thousands of other workers at national railway SNCF, to protest Macron's reforms to the rail sector and to protect the idea of public service _ and the French way of life. Thibault Camus AP Photo