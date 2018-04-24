Verdict looms into macabre death of Swedish journalist

FILE - This is a Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, file photo of police technicians board Peter Madsen's submarine UC3 Nautilus on a pier in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark. One of the most talked-about and macabre court cases in recent Danish history is set to conclude Wednesday, April 25, 2018 when the verdict is handed down on whether Peter Madsen tortured and murdered a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip. Ritzau Scanpix, File via AP Jacob Ehrbahn