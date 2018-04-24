Macedonia: 8 million-year-old elephant-like remains found

A member of a paleontologist team applies a liquid to protect a fossilized skeleton of extinct species of elephant, excavated at Dolni Disan, near Negotino, in central Macedonia, Tuesday, April 24, 2018. Paleontologists from Bulgaria and Macedonia are excavating the fossilized remains of a prehistoric elephant believed to pre-date the mammoth, after its bones were found accidentally by a man working in a field. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo