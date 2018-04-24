Official: Mexican reporter Valdez killed because of his work

FILE- In this May 16, 2017 file photo, Maria Herrera, a mother who became active in the search for Mexico's missing after four of her sons disappeared, weeps after speaking about murdered journalist Javier Valdez during a protest against the killing of reporters, in front of the Interior Ministry in Mexico City. Mexico's interior Alfonso Navarrete Prida said via Twitter late Monday, April 23, 2018, that federal authorities have arrested a suspect in the killing of internationally recognized journalist Javier Valdez. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo