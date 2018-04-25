Indian policemen keep vigil outside an ashram of controversial spiritual guru Asaram Bapu in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. An Indian court has held the high-profile guru guilty of raping a teenage female devotee in 2013. The verdict against Bapu, 77, was read out inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Wednesday because of fears that his followers may resort to violence.
World

Indian court finds spiritual guru guilty of raping devotee

The Associated Press

April 25, 2018 01:35 AM

NEW DELHI

An Indian court has found a high-profile spiritual guru Asaram Bapu guilty of raping a teenage female devotee in 2013.

The verdict against 77-year-old Bapu was read out inside a prison in the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Wednesday because of fears that his followers may resort to violence.

He faces a maximum of life in prison. The court will announce the prison term later.

Security is tight around the prison complex and in states where the self-styled guru has a considerable following.

Religious sects also wield considerable political clout in India with several politicians as followers. Asaram is also on trial along with his son Narayan Sai in a separate rape case where two sisters have accused the two men of sexual assault.

